County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Brenda Dulane Haggard, 54, 19000 block Compton Street, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Robert Anthony Davis, 33, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Bryan Michael Doll, 39, 10000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, second-degree assault
• Jose Luis Jimenez-Sanchez, 24, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, driving while license suspended
• Kim Huffman Saint, 41, Rogersville, extradition hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Political sign valued at $25 stolen Oct. 15, 17000 block Dearborn Drive
• ATHENS — Silver 1998 Toyota Rav 4 of unknown value stolen between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, 14000 block Deb Drive
• LESTER — Black 2005 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle valued at $2,500 stolen between Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $2,500 stolen between Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, 16000 block Buckskin Drive
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jennifer Michelle Swanner, 37, 23000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Paulette Marie Davis, 58, 500 block South Madison Street, Athens, DUI
• Austin Gerard Brooks, 28, 1000 block Washington Street West, Athens, driving without insurance, driving without a license
• Robert Joseph Davis, 48, 500 block South Hine Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Leister robot welder valued at $8,000, two Leister heat gun welders valued at $1,200, three Dewalt drills valued at $750, Dewalt reciprocating saw valued at $120, eight hand tool rollers valued at $400 and three black tool belts valued at $350 stolen Oct. 16, 100 block U.S. 31 North
• Medicare card of unknown value, drivers license of unknown value, five Bank Independent checks valued at $1, Social Security card of unknown value, jump pack valued at $49.98, High Tech battery charger valued at $375, vehicle code reader valued at $350, Jeep key with computer chip valued at $300 and Nissan Maxima key with computer chip valued at $300 stolen Oct. 18, 13000 block U.S. 31 South
• Flower pot made of landscape timbers valued at $50 and suitcase with “Welcome” on it valued at $10 stolen Oct. 20, 14000 block Freeman Avenue
• 6.5'x10' Dutch door trailer valued at $1,800 stolen Oct. 16, 600 block U.S. 72 West
