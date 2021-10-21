County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday
• ELKMONT—Lumber and wiring valued at $10,000 reported Oct. 19, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
• ATHENS—Ladies underwear valued at $80, tools valued at $150, nebulizer valued $160, Bosh power tools valued at $500, and medications valued at $40 reported Oct. 19, 160000 Zehner Road
• ELKMONT—Wallet valued at $5 and U.S. Currency valued at $45 reported Oct. 19, 27000 block Bethel Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Wednesday
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Wednesday
