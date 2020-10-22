County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Lauren Nicole Gatlin, 33, 500 block West Pryor Street, Athens, public intoxication

• Danny Jaron Mayberry, 28, 30000 block Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance

• Jesse Lee Meadows, 37, 14000 block Grover Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 24, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

• Jordan Anton Holt, 21, 20000 block Myers Road, Athens, harassment

• Kristen Kafka Sherwood, 40, 900 block Manchester Drive, Guntersville, harassing communications

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Pistol valued at $150, .25 pistol valued at $250, U.S. currency valued at $800 and Ryobi router valued at $80 stolen between June 5 and Aug. 26, 20000 block Lovell Drive

• TONEY — Cuisinart copper cookware valued at $269 stolen between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, 27000 block Meadowgreen Drive

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $100 stolen Oct. 20, 21000 block Yarbrough Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

