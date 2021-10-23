County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Thursday and Friday
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday
• ATHENS—Vizio TV valued at $200, Samsung TV valued at $100, dentures valued at $3,000, Red Polo cologne valued at $40, three American Eagle shirts valued at $35, American Eagle pants valued at $60, Rocky boots valued at $140, Ariat boots valued at $140 and three games for X-Box valued at $75 reported Oct. 20, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ATHENS—Briggs & Stratton push mower valued at $300 reported Oct. 20, 18000 block Thompson Road
• ATHENS—Black wallet valued at $50, U.S. Currency valued at $250, credit cards and documents reported Oct. 20, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ELKMONT—Air compressor valued at $200, Black and Decker tools and a tool box valued at $150, tools and a tool box valued at $600 reported Oct. 21, 24000 block Mooresville Road
• ELKMONT—Three torch lighters valued at $17 reported Oct. 21, 28000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS—Polaris 2002 325 Camo 4 wheeler valued at $2,500 and an ATV spreader valued at $150 reported Oct. 21, 8100 block Franklin Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Thursday and Friday
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Thursday and Friday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.