County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Jeremy Lynn McConnell, 40, 31000 block Valley Lane, Prospect, Tennessee, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Justin Lavon Chambers, 32, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Bryan Michael Doll, 39, 10000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, bond revoked on previous charge of obstructing government operations
• Danny Jaron Mayberry, 28, 30000 block Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and possession of a controlled substance
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 42, 10000 block Segars Road, Madison, third-degree theft
• Adrian Shane Ussery, 33, 600 block Sixth Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
• Justin Dominique Houston, 30, 11000 block Leonard Circle, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of distribution of a controlled substance
• Benjamin Allen Hill, 30, 30000 block Lester Road, Lester, attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana and seven counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Justin Michael Wise, 38, 22000 block Guthrie Road, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance and third-degree arson
• Earl Edward King Jr., 64, 700 block Brownsferry Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of five counts of third-degree burglary
• Telly Savalas Atkins, 45, 19000 block George Washington Street, Tanner, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
