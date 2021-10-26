County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday and Monday:
• ATHENS — Glock 20 4th generation 10mm pistol valued at $650 and U.S. currency valued at $20 stolen Oct. 22, 22000 block Yarbrough Road
• 20 2x8 wood boards valued at $300 and 20 4x6 OSB boards valued at $360 stolen Oct. 24, 19000 block Tillman Mill Road
• ELKMONT — Reitnouer 48-foot flatbed trailer valued at $2,500 stolen between Oct. 20-24, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Craftsman drill valued at $100, Craftsman flashlight valued at $80, Craftsman tools valued at $200 and Craftsman pressure washer valued at $300 stolen Oct. 21, 15000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS—Vizio TV valued at $200, Samsung TV valued at $100, dentures valued at $3,000, Red Polo cologne valued at $40, three American Eagle shirts valued at $35, American Eagle pants valued at $60, Rocky boots valued at $140, Ariat boots valued at $140 and three games for X-Box valued at $75 reported Oct. 20, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ATHENS—Briggs & Stratton push mower valued at $300 reported Oct. 20, 18000 block Thompson Road
• ATHENS—Black wallet valued at $50, U.S. Currency valued at $250, credit cards and documents reported Oct. 20, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ELKMONT—Air compressor valued at $200, Black and Decker tools and a tool box valued at $150, tools and a tool box valued at $600 reported Oct. 21, 24000 block Mooresville Road
• ELKMONT—Three torch lighters valued at $17 reported Oct. 21, 28000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS—Polaris 2002 325 Camo 4 wheeler valued at $2,500 and an ATV spreader valued at $150 reported Oct. 21, 8100 block Franklin Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.