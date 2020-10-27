County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Christopher David Riggs, 40, 7000 block Cherry Grove Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jerry Savoy Phillips, 29, 7000 block Florida 4, Jay, Florida, extradition hold
• James Michael Hardaway, 61, 28000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for six counts of custodial sexual misconduct
• Leroy Frederick Williams Jr., 45, 25000 block Main Street, Ardmore, harassment, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree domestic violence (assault), menacing and first-degree burglary
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, rendering false alarm
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Elvia Jasmine Day, 28, 29000 block Wooley Springs Road, Toney, two counts third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 29, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, cruelty to animals
• Zachary Dewayne Cosby, 19, 15000 block Menefee Road, Harvest, illegal possession of a concealed weapon and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Erick Jiminez, 20, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Keshia Dawn McKeown, 29, 14000 block Grover Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Gary Dale Amerson, 43, 13000 block Quinn Road, Athens, illegal possession of a concealed weapon and second-degree receiving stolen property
• James Christopher Joe Wilson, 29, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Tony Dewayne Glover, 38, 32000 block Price Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, third-degree burglary
• Stephanie Nichole Bailey, 41, 24000 block Petty Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jamie Lynn Gebhardt, 41, 300 block Gatlin Road, Toney, extradition hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ARDMORE — U.S. currency valued at $700 stolen Oct. 23, 25000 block Hobbs Loop
• ELKMONT — three biscuits valued at $2 stolen between Oct. 13 and Oct. 23, 28000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Whitmen mortar mixer valued at $3,300 stolen between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, 26000 block Copeland Road
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $60 stolen between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — six Aleo LED lights valued at $900 and four Superbright LED lights valued at $400 stolen between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 25000 block Walter Lee Drive
• ELKMONT — Rossi .50 caliber muzzeloader rifle valued at $370 stolen between Oct. 12 and Oct. 24, 15000 block Cannon Road
• TANNER — Cleaning products valued at $115 stolen Oct. 25, 20000 block Swanner Boulevard
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Amber Marie Robinson, 29, 100 block Caroline Road, Toney, disorderly conduct
• Willis Obrian Grizzard, 36, 100 block Sixth Avenue, Athens, expired tag, driving while license revoked and no insurance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Damage to security camera valued at $500 Oct. 21, 600 block Jefferson Street South
• Black 2004 Ford Expedition valued at $2,000 stolen Oct. 21, 19000 block Runway Street
• Gasoline valued at $15.22 stolen Oct. 22, 1000 block Brownsferry Street
