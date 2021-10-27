County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Taurus 380 pistol valued at $100 stolen between Oct. 23-25, 24000 block Walnut Drive
• ATHENS — Ross .38 special valued at $200 stolen Oct. 24, 14000 block Sloan Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Kelly Lynn Hastings, 42, 300 block Coman Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Timothy Ray Foster, 50, 25000 Sweet Springs Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft
• Ira Sentell Miller, 41, 100 block Sanderfer Road East, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• Angel-Gabriel Delgado Hernandez, 32, 600 block North Marion Street, domestic violence (criminal mischief)
City thefts
• ATHENS — U.S. currency of unknown value stolen Oct. 25, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
• ATHENS — Damage to Honda Accord window valued at $1,200 during criminal mischief Oct. 25, 1400 block Camelot Private Drive
