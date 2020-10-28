County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Stephanie Lynn Dutcher, 40, 14000 block Chris Way Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree receiving stolen property
• Quincia Octavia Bianca Pauldin, 32, 3000 block Southwest Beaty Road, Huntsville, attempting to elude
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Woods 15-foot yellow brush hog valued at $22,000 stolen between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26, 20000 block Sandlin Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Lekisha Kay Hutto, 33, probation revocation
• Amber Marie Robinson, 29, disorderly conduct
• Brian Ross McFarland, 33, third-degree burglary
• Andrew James Weaver, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Cody Ross Moore, 31, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Morgan Hannah Pierce, 22, possession of a controlled substance
• Cristall Terrell Hereford, 23, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $460 and miscellaneous clothing valued at $33 reported stolen Oct. 24, 200 block U.S. 31 South
• ATHENS — China valued at $200 and six totes of cooking supplies valued at $50 reported stolen Oct. 24, 100 block Elm Street East
• ATHENS — iPhone 11 valued at $600 reported stolen Oct. 25, 100 block U.S. 31 North
