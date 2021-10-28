County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — White 1989 Honda CRX valued at $1,200 stolen between Oct. 25-26, 28000 block Alabama 53
• ATHENS — John Deere riding lawnmower valued at $2,800, leaf blower valued at $350 and Ryobi weed trimmer valued at $200 stolen between Oct. 12-26, 8000 block Blue Springs Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Tyler Lamar Reeves, 23, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, third-degree theft
• Kelly Ann Finney, 34, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Ronald Levette Malone Sr., 52, 1000 block Highland Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol), possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a concealed weapon
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Wednesday.
