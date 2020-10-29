County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Ryan Darnell Ownes, 33, 700 block Coalfire Avenue, Hueytown, drug trafficking
• Timothy Ryan Clough, 39, 1000 block Tower Street, Decatur, extradition hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Decorative stones valued at $500 stolen Oct. 21, 16000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Rock and S utility trailer valued at $2,058 stolen Oct. 27, 23000 block Pressnell Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
