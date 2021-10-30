County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Friday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ELKMONT — Unknown firearms valued at $2,500 stolen Oct. 27, 25000 block Mealer Lane
• ATHENS — Taurus M450 pistol valued at $700 stolen between Oct. 26-27, 14000 block Parker Road
• ATHENS — Milwaukee drill valued at $829 and Romax rolled wire valued at $225 stolen between Oct. 10-11, 15000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Four light bulbs valued at $13, camera valued at $100, 66 baseball cards valued at $20 and hand tools valued at $20 stolen Oct. 27, 24000 block The Lane East
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Friday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Kate Spade wallet valued at $150, four credit/debit cards and drivers license of unknown value stolen Oct. 27, 14000 block Crooked Stick Place
• ATHENS — Taurus 9mm handgun valued at $300 stolen Oct. 28, 14000 block Royal St. George
