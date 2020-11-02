County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Tiffani Maria Bond, 26, 1000 block Nottingham Drive, Decatur, speeding and DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Corney Laticia Ann Randolph, 35, 500 block Elkton Street, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Alex Steven Rivers, 36, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, domestic violence (strangulation)
• James Goodman Echols, 28, 800 block Horton Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charges two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband, using a false identity to obstruct justice and third-degree assault
• Kyle Wayne Martinez, 35, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, first-degree possession of marijuana (Alabama State Troopers)
• Crystal Alexandra Fairchild, 35, 100 block Tyendale Drive, Madison, two counts fourth-degree theft of property, two counts breaking and entering a vehicle, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree criminal mischief and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• MADISON — Black TAG Hydrotilt excavator valued at $6,000 stolen between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1, 7000 block Greenbrier Parkway
• ATHENS — 6x12 utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen Oct. 29, 21000 block Oakland Meadows
• MADISON — Black 2013 PTTR utility trailer valued at $1,900 stolen between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26, 27000 block Old Highway 20
• MADISON — Green utility trailer valued at $1,500 stolen Oct. 25, 3000 block County Line Road
• ATHENS — Five pairs Levi jeans valued at $50, three shirts valued at $15, Under Armor shirt valued at $25 and four Image X7 play sets valued at $160 stolen Oct. 28, 15000 block Fielding Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $200 stolen Oct. 28, 13000 block Blackburn Road
• ATHENS — Two watches valued at $20, U.S. currency valued at $130 and Nintendo game system valued at $16 stolen Oct. 28, 19000 block Airfield Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
