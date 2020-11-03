County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, 38, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI (controlled substances)
• Joseph Shane Davis, 40, 3000 block Second Avenue, Huntsville, second-degree theft
• Brittney Lynn Neely, 35, 22000 block Winged Foot Lane, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and running a red light (Alabama State Troopers)
• Christopher Bergeron Millien, 48, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• James Nicholas Scott, 30, 27000 block Alabama 25, Ardmore, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) three counts third-degree burglary
• Cortney Terrell Johnson, 43, 100 block Ash Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of two counts third-degree theft
• Joshua Cody Reliford, 34, 40 block Morrowe Mountain Road, Somerville, third-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• HARVEST — Six tan windows valued at $700 and five tan doors valued at $2,400 stolen Oct. 30, 29000 block Copperpenny Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
