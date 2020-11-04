County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Dustin Shane Sadler, 37, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, Madison, soliciting a controlled substance crime and possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — two political valued at $20 stolen between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Deontra Marques Washington, 23, 6000 block Angus Circle Northwest, Huntsville, menacing
• Byron Christian Dubose, 35, 22000 block Shawnee Lane, Athens, switched tag and driving while license suspended
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Two air purifiers valued at $356, plastic tote valued at $12.46, U.S. currency of unknown value and Goodyear air compressor valued at $159 stolen between June 4 and Oct. 30, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $195, four shower heads valued at $20, wiring valued at $75, food valued at $250 and clothing valued at $300 stolen Oct. 30, 13000 block U.S. 31 South
• Black 16 foot tandem axle utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen Nov. 1, 22000 block East Brook Drive
• English saddle valued at $2,500, large garbage can full of boots valued at $3,000, five bins of shoes valued at $200, plated china with gold and black inlay valued at $5,000, five works of art depicting horses, peaches, valued at $500, floor to ceiling mirror valued at $200, ceramic taxi valued at $875, hanging lamp valued at $125, 3 foot black horse chess piece, Jirushi food processor valued at $185, winter dress coats valued at $2,000, dress clothes valued at $1,500 and cut crystal water and wine glasses valued at $500 stolen Oct. 31, 15000 block Kings Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.