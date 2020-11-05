County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• David Wyatt Poole, 39, 16000 block Kyle Moran Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Jeremy Dale Williams, 34, 20000 block Looney Road, Athens, distributing a private image to harass
• Juan Garcia Morales, 24, 600 block Marguerite Drive, Huntsville, ICE hold
• Julian Garcia Sanchez, 29, 600 block Marguerite Drive, Huntsville, ICE hold
• Zachary Austin Wilson, 26, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest
• Carl Anthony McCain, 24, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass
• Deontrae Marquez Washington, 23, 6000 block Angus Circle, Huntsville, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to elude
• Jeffrey Obrian Townsend, 33, 20000 block Green Meadow Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol), operating a vehicle without insurance, expired license and improper lane usage
• Christopher Jason Hovis, 27000 block Harvest Road, Toney, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — Alcatel wifi hot spot valued at $90 stolen between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, 17000 block Morris Road
• TONEY — Utility trailer valued at $500 and tail gate valued at $300 stolen Nov. 3, 29000 block Creekside Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
