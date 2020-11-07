County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jeanette Lynn Jones, 27, 1000 block Southeast Eighth Street, Decatur, DUI (alcohol), speeding and driving while license suspended (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jeffery Joe Wilburn, 42, 27000 block Shannon Road, Ardmore, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Carly Shay Biggs, 23, 28000 block Ferguson Lane, Toney, possession of a controlled substance
• Holly Mae Siniard, 36, 17000 block Harwell Road, Athens possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — Playstation 4 valued at $300, U.S. currency valued at $500, three PS4 games valued at $150, four PS4 controllers valued at $150, Ozark machete valued at $19, Ozark axe valued at $15, Ozark hammer valued at $20, Ozark tent valued at $20, keys valued at $1, fishing pole valued at $1, angle grinder valued at $250 and four diamond blades and polish valued at $350 stolen Nov. 3, Hundley Way
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $1, black BB gun valued at $20, 20 disc golf discs valued at $400, baseball bat valued at $50, glove valued at $50 and baseball bag valued at $50 stolen Nov. 5, 13000 block Covington Drive
• MADISON — Medications of unknown value and Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card of unknown value stolen Nov. 5, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive
• ATHENS — Yamaha guitar valued at $140 and guitar case valued at $50 stolen between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 14000 block Sloan Road
• ATHENS — Ebay gift cart of unknown value stolen Nov. 4, 22000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $13,000 stolen between May 1 and Oct. 31, 12000 block Quinn Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests or thefts Friday:
• Angel Nicole Gordan, 39, 14000 block Deb Drive, Athens, second-degree domestic violence
• Felicia S. Chesney, 39, 700 Hine Street North, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Adam L. Richards, 42, 22000 block Hood Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Vince Allan Griffin, 27, 3000 block Ripley Road, Nauvoo, operating vehicle without insurance and switched tag
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Damage to both drive doors and rear quarter panel of Kia Optima valued at $1,000 committed during criminal mischief Nov. 3, 1300 block Henry Drive
• Black .38 revolver valued at $350 stolen Oct. 23, 1400 block 12th Street
• Vehicle tag valued at $50 stolen Nov. 4, 100 block Edinburgh Drive
