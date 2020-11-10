Arrest reports for 11/10/20
County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 36, 20000 block Juniper Private Circle, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) distribution of a controlled substance
• Michael Rehfus, 37, 500 block Shiloh Road, Statesville, North Carolina, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Leury Enrique Cambron, 33, 4000 block Maxwell Drive, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol)
• Tobias Rena O'Reilly Clark, 18, 22000 block Bill Walker Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Richard Franklin Gooch, 55, 2000 block County Road 34, Florence, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Andrew Justin Hartsfield, 38, 500 block Wanda Street, San Angelo, Texas, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Bradley Michael Rouse, 43, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Ricky Glenn Stanford, 58, 19000 block Moyers Road, Tanner, first-degree assault
• Hunter Logan Paff, 22, 600 block County Road 233, Moulton, attempting to elude
• Gannon Curtis-Seago, 37, 23000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, non support of a child
• Bradley Christopher Hicks, 35, 3000 block Castle Creek Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Pamela Graves Thornton, 59, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, menacing
• Jessica Cielu Braden, 43, 20 block Doe Run Drive, Scottsboro, public intoxication
• Kendrick Neal Vincent, 43, 8000 block Franklin Road, Athens, third-degree theft, attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, failure to stop at a sign, driving while license suspended, first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Motor valued at $500 wheel valued at $150, grill valued at $100 and two headlights valued at $200 stolen Nov. 6, 15000 block Hastings Road
• ELKMONT — Murray riding lawnmower valued at $800 stolen between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, 23000 block Alabama 99
• HARVEST — Car tag valued at $94 stolen Nov. 4, 27000 block Alberta Drive
• ATHENS — Roadside emergency equipment valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, 23000 block Chadwick Drive
• ATHENS — Power meter valued at $300 stolen between Nov. 5 and Nov. 7, 23000 block Presnell Road
• ELKMONT — Four Michelob Ultra beers valued at $8 stolen Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, 15000 block Fort Hampton Road
• ATHENS — Sanyo DVD player valued at $20, Samsung DVD player valued at $40, extension cord valued at $20, Blue Hawk air compressor valued at $50 stolen between Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, 15000 block Dupree Drive
• ATHENS — NASCAR soda can collection valued at $25, miscellaneous items valued at $500, Black and Decker saw valued at $100 and Dewalt impact drill valued at $150 stolen Nov. 8, 16000 block Buckskin Drive
• ATHENS — Silver 2010 Mazda 6 valued at $5,500 stolen between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
