County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday and Wednesday:

• Glen Allen White, 54, 7000 block Tommy Hill Lane, Anderson, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Angelo Dominic Lombardo, 25, 4000 block Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and intimidating a witness

• Sky Lynn Lozado, 19, New Port Richey, Florida, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and destruction f property by prisoner

• Victoria Lynn Valerio, 27, 600 block 60th Avenue, St. Petersburg, Florida, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday and Wednesday:

• ATHENS — John Deere lawnmower 2950M valued at $12,078 stolen between Oct. 19 and Nov. 9, 100 block U.S. 31

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

Tags

