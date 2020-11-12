County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday and Wednesday:
• Glen Allen White, 54, 7000 block Tommy Hill Lane, Anderson, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Angelo Dominic Lombardo, 25, 4000 block Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and intimidating a witness
• Sky Lynn Lozado, 19, New Port Richey, Florida, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and destruction f property by prisoner
• Victoria Lynn Valerio, 27, 600 block 60th Avenue, St. Petersburg, Florida, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday and Wednesday:
• ATHENS — John Deere lawnmower 2950M valued at $12,078 stolen between Oct. 19 and Nov. 9, 100 block U.S. 31
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
