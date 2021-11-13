County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Friday.

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Sony Playstation 5 gaming system valued at $1,256 stolen Nov. 9, 25000 block Caldera Drive

• TONEY — 35-gallon white tank valued at $100, Lowe's black and yellow tote valued at $10, blue pressure washer hose valued at $100, 50 foot garden hose valued at $40 and pressure washer fittings valued at $50 stolen Nov. 10, 27000 block Mystic Dawn Drive

• TONEY — Kohler washing machine valued at $1,000 stolen between Oct. 26-28, 27000 block Mystic Dawn Drive

• ELKMONT — Champion 4500 generator valued at $400 stolen between Nov. 5-10, 26000 block Mooresville Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Nathan Kane Powers, 21, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Michael Delon Baker, 54, public intoxication

• Mary Elizabeth Neal, 29, public intoxication

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Two Toyota catalytic converter valued at $300, jack with handle valued at $25, worn fine tooth reciprocating saw blade valued at $5, Dewalt reciprocating saw valued at $150 and tan canvas bag with blood stains valued at $1 stolen Nov. 11, 24000 block U.S. 72 East

• ATHENS — Two Toyota Sequoia parts valued at $3,000 stolen Nov. 11, 1400 block Cambridge Lane

• ATHENS — Purse with shoulder strap valued at $25, wallet valued at $15, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Target, Kohl's, Dillard's, Belk and Chase credit/debit cards of unknown value, Panera, Cracker Barrel, Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A gift cards valued at $75, postage stamps valued at $10, lipstick valued at $30 and tape measure valued at $5 stolen Nov. 11, 200 block U.S. 31 North

• Wallet valued at #25, CB&T, Sam's Club, Redstone, Discover and Target credit/debit cards of unknown value, brush valued at $5 and pepper spray valued at $10 stolen Nov. 11, 200 block U.S. 31 North

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $759 stolen Nov. 11, 14000 block Waterview Lane

• ATHENS — Storm drain gate valued at $200 stolen Nov. 12, 500 block Market Street West

