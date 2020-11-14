County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Eric Cordelle Bass, 32, 18000 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Eliza Leigh Bass, 34, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, third-degree burglary
• Matthew Michael McGowan, 40, 100 block Bowling Lane, Harvest, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Tony Randall Royster, 43, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Charles Anthony Gibson, 28, 6000 block Sandia Boulevard, Huntsville, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Tessi Briana Cox, 29, 200 block William D. Jones Boulevard, Fayetteville, Tennessee, public intoxication
• Trayveon Devontay Fletcher, 25, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass
• Randall Daly, 64, 27000 block New Bethel Road, Elkmont, illegal possession of a concealed weapon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ELKMONT — Two knives valued at $20, boots valued at $15, binoculars valued at $50, two BMW keys and fobs valued at $300, Browning Abolt valued at $2,200 and Browning Buckwork .22 pistol valued at $500 stolen Nov. 11, 26000 block Lambert Road
• ELKMONT — Beige 2010 Chevy Impala valued at $9,000 stolen between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11, 25000 block Alabama 251
• ELKMONT — Taurus G3C 9 mm pistol valued at $300 stolen Nov. 10, 26000 block Bethel Road
• ATHENS — Two security cameras valued at $200 stolen between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, 20000 block Cox Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Thomas Jefferson Ross, 69, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, driving while license revoked
• Allen Glynn Springer, 57, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $80 and Metro PCS K51 cellphone valued at $300 stolen Nov. 9, 700 block Fifth Avenue
• ATHENS — Whirlpool Dryer valued at $250 stolen Nov. 1, 800 block Forrest Street West
• ATHENS — U.S. currency of unknown value stolen Nov. 3, 100 block Debeth Plaza South
• ATHENS — White 1999 Ford F350 flat bed truck valued at $5,000 and damage to chain link fence valued at $200 stolen Nov. 11, 1000 block West Market Street
• ATHENS — Blue Kate Spade purse of unknown value, debit/credit card of unknown value, driver's license of unknown value and orange Vera Bradley wallet valued at $30 stolen Nov. 12, 17000 block Obsidian Circle
• ATHENS — Dewalt 12-volt cordless drill valued at $99, Dewalt 12-volt brushless drill valued at $139 and two Dewalt reciprocating saws valued at $278 stolen Oct. 31, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Set of keys valued at $5, four socket sets valued at $40, Motorola Z cellphone valued at $50 and Beretta 9 mm pistol valued at $350 stolen Nov. 12, 800 block U.S. 31 South
