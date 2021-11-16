County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Shawna Chambers, 600 block Henry Drive, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Timothy Jackson, 27000 block Saddle Trail Road, Toney, illegal possession of prescription drugs, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Simon McGuire, 28000 block Monday Road, Lester, fourth-degree theft
• Jesse Savage, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a forged instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Dewalt tool kit valued at $250, Porter Cable tool kit valued at $250 and Craftsman socket set valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 10-12, 20000 block Friendship Way
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 32, three counts fourth-degree theft
• Jairus Lamar Ervin, 23, fourth-degree theft
• Patricia Cline Haygood, 59, fourth-degree theft
• Dennis Samuel Davis, 64, DUI (combined substances)
• Tiffany M. Clark, 27, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Storm drain gate valued at $200 and U.S. currency valued at $1,400 stolen Nov. 12, 500 block Market Street West
• ATHENS — Kia Sportage valued at $6,000 stolen Nov. 13, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Pell grant check valued at $1 and Alabama driver's license of unknown value stolen Nov. 13, 1200 block Audubon Lane
• ATHENS — Samsung Galaxy A12 cellphone valued at $190 stolen Nov. 13, 1100 block U.S. 31 South
• ATHENS — Damage to illuminated sign valued at $500 committed Nov. 14, 1000 block Fifth Avenue
• ATHENS — Wallet containing credit cards valued at $20 and U.S. currency valued at $200 stolen Nov. 14, 100 block Clinton Street South
• ATHENS — Harry Potter wallet valued at $30, Wells Fargo debit card, Bank Mobile student card, Alabama drivers license, Social Security card and pistol permit of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $13 stolen Nov. 14, 100 block U.S. 31 South
• ATHENS — Four scaffold sets valued at $800, six scaffold outrigger kits valued at $200, two wheelbarrows valued at $250, 10 scaffold leveling jacks valued at $250 and two scaffold cross braces valued at $60 stolen Nov. 13, 22000 block Ansley Drive
