County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

• Bradley Preston Laine Hovis, 25, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Elkmont, breaking and entering a vehicle

• Charles Anthony Gibson, 28, 6000 block Sandia Boulevard, Huntsville, public intoxication

• Matthew Allen Brummitt, 26, 28000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana

• Johnkickson Lapomarel, 35, 1000 block Carson Lane, Huntsville, giving false identification to law enforcement and illegally carrying a concealed weapon

• Jason Ray Ross, 45, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment on charge of intimidating a witness

• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 44, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, rendering a false alarm

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:

• TANNER — Push mower valued at $300 stolen between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, 19000 block Lincoln Street

• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $27 stolen Nov. 14, Interstate 65

• ELKMONT — White 2002 Toyota Camry valued at $2,500 stolen Nov. 1, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

• ATHENS — .22 rifle valued at $200, Dewalt tools valued at $400 and decorations of unknown value stolen between Nov. 7 and Nov. 15, 16000 block Alabama 251

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.

