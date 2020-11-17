County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Bradley Preston Laine Hovis, 25, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Elkmont, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Charles Anthony Gibson, 28, 6000 block Sandia Boulevard, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Matthew Allen Brummitt, 26, 28000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Johnkickson Lapomarel, 35, 1000 block Carson Lane, Huntsville, giving false identification to law enforcement and illegally carrying a concealed weapon
• Jason Ray Ross, 45, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment on charge of intimidating a witness
• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 44, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, rendering a false alarm
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• TANNER — Push mower valued at $300 stolen between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, 19000 block Lincoln Street
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $27 stolen Nov. 14, Interstate 65
• ELKMONT — White 2002 Toyota Camry valued at $2,500 stolen Nov. 1, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
• ATHENS — .22 rifle valued at $200, Dewalt tools valued at $400 and decorations of unknown value stolen between Nov. 7 and Nov. 15, 16000 block Alabama 251
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.