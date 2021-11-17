County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Tiffany Clark, 400 block Wade Road, Owens Crossroads, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, DUI (controlled substance) and tampering with government records
• Cristian Rios, 11000 block Kelly Lane, Tanner, third-degree burglary
• Jeremi Smith, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, two counts possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary and public intoxication
• James Wilson, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Catalytic converter valued at $1,500 stolen between Nov. 11-15, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ARDMORE — Medications valued at $200 stolen between Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.