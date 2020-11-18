County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Mark Anthony Wright, 47, 14000 block Eva Circle, Athens, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Castle Kameron Gately, 27, 3000 block Bermuda Drive, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property
• John Michael Gately, 54, 3000 block Bermuda Drive, Huntsville, two counts first-degree receiving stolen property
• Harold Richard Canada, 48, 6000 block Northwest Sandia Boulevard, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 36, 300 block North Malone Street, Athens, bond revoked/probation violation on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit card
• Benjamin Allen Hill, 30, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree theft and first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Jarmal Shukur Townsend, 22, 17000 block Wells Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree possession of marijuana
• Kyle Wayne Martinez, 35, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charges of two counts third-degree criminal mischief
• Jerri Marie Williams, 34, 1000 bock County Road 112, Florence, chemical endangerment of a child
• William Deonte Johnson, 21, 100 block Murphy Harold Drive, Madison, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree possession of marijuana
• Preston Raine White, 20, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Two Yu-Gi-Oh collectible card sets valued at $245 stolen Nov. 11, 24000 block Wagon Trail
• ATHENS — Smith and Wesson SD9VE 9 mm pistol valued at $400 stolen between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16, 5000 block Bay Village Drive
• HARVEST — Two Glacier Bay faucets valued at $118, two Porter bath accessory kits valued at $139, outdoor light valued at $99, Full feature laundry tub valued at $119, two towel holders valued at $120 and sink valued at $120 stolen between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, 27000 block Capshaw Road
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $50 stolen between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16, 27000 block Ed Ray Road
• BELLE MINA — Ladder valued at $26, spotlight valued at $60, three 20 ton Husky jacks valued at $60, three claw hammers valued at $25 and two pry bars valued at $30 stolen between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16, 700 block Mooresville Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.