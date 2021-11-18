County arrests/thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Barry Don Youngblood, 59, hold for other agency
• Matthew Moore, 53, driving while license revoked and reckless driving
• Spencer Lee Durm, 21, DUI (alcohol)
• David Alan Howie, 64, DUI (alcohol)
• Datarius Devon Crutcher, 31, third-degree domestic violence
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $3,700, diamond wedding ring valued at $500 and Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $300 stolen Nov. 17, 600 block U.S. 31 South
