County arrests/thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Barry Don Youngblood, 59, hold for other agency

• Matthew Moore, 53, driving while license revoked and reckless driving

• Spencer Lee Durm, 21, DUI (alcohol)

• David Alan Howie, 64, DUI (alcohol)

• Datarius Devon Crutcher, 31, third-degree domestic violence

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $3,700, diamond wedding ring valued at $500 and Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $300 stolen Nov. 17, 600 block U.S. 31 South

