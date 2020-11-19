County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Gregor Walden Zeitner, 43, 100 block Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, first-degree theft
• Trayveon Devontay Fletcher, 25, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Trent Edward Burns, 22, 500 block Fairlane Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
