County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Gregor Walden Zeitner, 43, 100 block Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, first-degree theft

• Trayveon Devontay Fletcher, 25, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic violence (assault)

• Trent Edward Burns, 22, 500 block Fairlane Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you