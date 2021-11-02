County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday.

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:

• ATHENS — Black 1999 Jeep Wrangler valued at $20,000 stolen Oct. 28, 8000 block Blue Springs Drive

• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $5,500 stolen Oct. 29, 28000 block Thach Road

• ELKMONT — Decorations valued at $1,000 stolen Oct. 29, 17000 block Witty Mill Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:

• Betty Marie Fowler, 61, fourth-degree theft

• Brittany Nichole Strickland, 25, DUI (alcohol)

• David Wayne Coleman, 60, possession of a controlled substance

• Tyler Damon Irons, 20, second-degree possession of marijuana and second-degree receiving stolen property

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:

• ATHENS — Grocery items valued at $77.03 stolen Oct. 30, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• ATHENS — Damage to Honda Accord valued at $500 during third-degree criminal mischief, 700 Fifth Avenue

