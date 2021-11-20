County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Friday.

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Electricity valued at $200 stolen between June 1-Nov. 18, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

• MADISON — Westinghouse TV valued at $788, Vizio TV valued at $240, Ever Chill mini refrigerator valued at $295 and numerous DVDs valued at $1,000 stolen between Aug. 1 and Nov. 11, 29000 block Old Highway 20

• ATHENS — Candy, drinks and e-cigarette valued at $56 stolen between Nov. 12-16, 27000 block Capshaw Road

• MADISON — ACER 1650GTX laptop valued at $2,200 stolen Nov. 15, 12000 block Southern Charm

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Alexis Kindyn Barnett, 23, DUI (controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance

• Mark Vincent, 41, public intoxication

• Troy Blane Young Jr., 39, DUI (controlled substance)

• Shawna Lois Chambers, 34, resisting arrest

• Caleb Gavin Green, 21, domestic violence (simple assault)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Friday.

