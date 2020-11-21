County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Gregor Walden Zeitner, 43, 100 block Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, first-degree theft
• Trayveon Devontay Fletcher, 25, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Trent Edward Burns, 22, 500 block Fairlane Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jay Michael Smith, 19, 300 block 16th Avenue, Decatur, driving while license suspended
• Larry Allen Sneath Jr., 46, 24000 block Esten Lane, Elkmont, first-degree theft
• Tevin Oneil Gordon, 30, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft
• James Paul McMillan, 38, 27000 block Jeffery Lee Lane, Toney, loitering
• Angel Marie Brookins, 47, 500 block Hine Street, disorderly conduct
• Kendrick Neal Vincent, 43, 8000 block Franklin Road, Athens, second-degree theft
• Tommie Gene Battles, 55, 22000 block Buttermilk Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
• Clinton Harold Dugger, 38, 26000 block Bethel Road, Elkmont, non-support of a child
• Dustin Ross Cook, 46, 700 block Pryor Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for chemical endangerment of a child and distributing a controlled susbtance
• Pamela Graves Thornton, 59, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of menacing
• Bobby Joe Allen, 45, 13000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Phillip Dewayne Basham, 49, 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for second-degree theft
• Paula Jean Brown, 46, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree possession of marijuana
• Yuri Sanchez Griffin, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a pistol by a violent felon and public intoxication
• Phillip Woodrow Haggenmaker, 47, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Samantha Jean Hammell, 19, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree robbery
• Danny Lee Howard, 63, 1000 block U.S. 72 East, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication
• Johnny Ray Jordan, 59, 100 block Heather Street, Laceys Spring, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Kyle Wayne Martinez, 35, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Gary Douglas McKnight, 63, 26000 block Coral Street, Ardmore, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for SORNA violation
• Quami Terry Mingle, 19, 15000 block Mayberry Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree robbery
• David Roy Mitchell, 33, homeless, Harvest, grand jury indictment for four counts breaking and entering a vehicle
• Randy Lynn Mullins, 61, 29000 block Lakeview Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for first-degree criminal mischief
• Andy Willard Pettus, 37, 23000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, two counts first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 33, 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance
• Cody Ross Moore, 32, 9000 block Country Corner Road, Athens, non-support of a child
• Michelle Gwen Roberts, 46, homeless, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Myndarius Shaquan Rogers, 25, 1000 block Rogers Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Sabrina Ann Thompson, 43, 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
• Allen Michael Smith, 27, 29000 block Sterling Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Stanley Dale Scroggins, 48, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Timothy Steven Walters Jr., 41, 13000 block Oliver Lane, Madison, grand jury indictment for first-degree domestic violence (burglary), third-degree domestic violence (assault), violation of a protection order and third-degree assault
• Darryl Scott Hastings, 31, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault, attempting to elude and resisting arrest
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Campbell Hausfield air compressor valued at $350 stolen between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, 26000 block Capshaw Road
• ATHENS — Homemade 6x12 utility trailer valued at $1,600 stolen Nov. 19, 12000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — Prescription note of unknown value stolen between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, 12000 block Ripley Road
• ATHENS — Utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen Nov. 19, 16000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Tremain Dontay Williams, 31, 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, domestic violence
• Devin Dwaine Donta Johnson, 18, 20000 block Myers Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency of unknown value stolen May 1, 22000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Roku device valued at $40, blender valued at $30, two slow cookers valued at $60, acorn lamp base valued at $25, eight picture frames valued at $10, two Calvin Klein suitcases valued at $100, seven Bradford Exchange motorcycle statues valued at $65, kitchenware valued at $300, miscellaneous clothing valued at $300, glass top patio table with four chairs valued at $125, Hamilton Beach microwave valued at $100 and 32-inch smart TV and video phone valued at $1,000 stolen July 2, 100 block Elm Street East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.