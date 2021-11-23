County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday.

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:

• MADISON — Car parts valued at $287 and uniforms valued at $660 stolen between Nov. 15-18, 29000 U.S. 72

• ELKMONT — Samsung X3 tablet valued at $250 stolen Nov. 17, 27000 block Leggtown Road

• ATHENS — Bed valued at $100 and pots and pans valued at $50 stolen between Nov. 19-20, 21000 block Myers Road

• ATHENS — Craftsman tools valued at $40, dog house valued at $150 and dog carrier valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 11-19, 14000 block Section Line Road

City arrests/thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday.

