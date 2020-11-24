County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Mariah Carole Cook, 27, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed road, Madison, extradition hold
• Quinton Jamaal Stroud, 28, 15000 block East Levy Street, Williston, Florida, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Angelo Dominic Lombardo, 25, 4000 block Poinciana Street, Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Victoria Lynn Valerio, 27, 600 block 60th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, Florida, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kevin Dewayne Boldin, 52, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, menacing
• Shawn Austin Dudley, 21, 5000 block West 36th Street, Somerville, public intoxication
• Vickie A. King, 48, 1000 block North Street Southeast, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Denise Nicholle Parks, 41, 100 block Amethyst Drive, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jason Eric Williams, 41, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Diannia Darlene Gray, 60, 12000 block Fingerlake Way, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Maria Lizbeth Chaves, 37, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, second-degree assault
• Kjersten Nikol Shull, 28, Friendship Way, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jorge Villanueva, 45, 1000 block Southeast Ninth Avenue, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Austin Lynn Ramsey, 18, 11000 block U.S. 72, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 44, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Robert Anthony Byers, 41, 1000 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications)
• Scotty Wayne Bowman, 41, 28000 block Abby Lane, Anderson, DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol, driving while license suspended and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen between Nov. 18 and Nov 20, 10000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — Two catalytic converters valued at $2,000 stolen between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20, 23000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — 2015 6x12 utility trailer valued at $1,400 stolen between Nov. 12 and Nov. 20, 14000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — Taurus pistol of unknown value stolen between Nov. 3 and Nov. 17, 17000 block Holland Heights
• ATHENS — White Coachman camper valued at $350 stolen between Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, 19000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
