County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Meghin Burgess, 200 block Crossrail Circle, Harvest, first-degree theft
• Laura Clemons, 27000 block Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore, first-degree theft
• Gregory Gates, 28000 block Reyer Road, Ardmore, harassing communications
• Matthew James, 6000 block Anderson Road, Athens, third-degree theft and third-degree forgery
• John Kelley, 100 block Harold Drive, Decatur, cruelty to animals
• Brandon McGee, 19000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, switched tag, driving while license expired and driving without insurance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Silver 2011 Chevy Cruz valued at $4,000 stolen between Nov. 19-22, 14000 block Blue Bird Lane
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $850 stolen between Nov. 12-22, 20000 block Edgewood Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Seth Tyler Burke, 29, second-degree receiving stolen property
• Charles Colt Browder, 35, fourth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief
• Vinson Edward Caldwell, 58, menacing and criminal littering
• Amanda Beth Malone, 41, fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude
• Deborah Kay King, 64, theft
• Clarence M. Martindale, 53. illegal possession of marijuana
• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, disorderly conduct
• Brenda Gayle Raymond, 42, driving while license suspended
• James Paul McMillan, 39, giving false identification
• Sean Davis Keller, 35, disorderly conduct
• Mackenzie Marie Poag, 35, obstruction of governmental operations and DUI (alcohol)
• April Lynn Middlebrooks, 41, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Justin Dewitt Blaydes, 36, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Willie Frank Sledge, 65, third-degree domestic violence
• Mason Lewis Gibson Jr., 47, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Two Tub/shower rough and trim valued at $387 stolen Nov. 22, 1100 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Nissan Altima valued at $50 stolen Nov. 22, 500 block Elkton Street
• ATHENS — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 valued at $1,899 and Gucci purse valued at $250 stolen Nov. 22
• ATHENS — Several bags of groceries valued at $200 stolen Nov. 20, 22000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — iPhone SX Max valued at $1,200 stolen Nov. 21, 16000 block Athens-Limestone Boulevard
