County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Christopher Ray Guy, 40, 300 block North Hine Street, Athens, public intoxication

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Tiffany lamp valued at $200 stolen between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23, 25000 block East New Garden Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

Tags

