County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Christopher Ray Guy, 40, 300 block North Hine Street, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Tiffany lamp valued at $200 stolen between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23, 25000 block East New Garden Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
