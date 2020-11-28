County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:
• Joseph Wayne Skipworth, 21, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, resisting arrest
• Joseph Wayne Jackson, 26, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jason Daniel Travis, 39, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, two counts negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Brandon Dewayne McGee, 37, 19000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Cody Edward Dempsey, 27, 17000 block Elk Estates Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Wesley William Dempsey, 23, 17000 block Elk Estates Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Catherine Paige Smith, 23, 12000 block Little Coffman Road, Lester, third-degree burglary
• Austin Trey Powers, 24, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Leah Megan Eastup, 31, 9000 block Spry Lane, Athens, using false identity to obstruct justice and first-degree theft
• Delisa Dawn Wiggins, 48, 20000 block East Sandlin Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Edgar Raul Vasquez Tejero, 19, Rocky Road, Pulaski, Tennessee, DUI under 21 (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:
• Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm valued at $500 stolen between Nov. 3 and Nov. 24, 29000 block Hardiman Lane
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
