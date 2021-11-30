County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Amy Balance, 3000 block Tackets Branch Road, Pulaski, Tennessee, DUI (alcohol)
• Karman Costanzo, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance
• Jimmy Gatlin II, 21000 block Nelson Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude by any means
• James Kellum, 26000 block Hundley Way, Madison, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Richard Kidd, 2300 block Pressnell Road, Athens, theft and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Mark Stacey, 100 block Swancott Road, Madison, illegal possession of a concealed weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, driving while license suspended and attempting to elude
• John Woods, 1600 block Whitson Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Brandon Barnette, 20000 block Holt Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substance)
• Charles Haggemaker, 11000 block Pitts Boulevard, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree assault)
• Larhonda Malone, 100 block Debeth Plaza North, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Thomas Noll, 100 block Bellevue Drive, Meridianville, DUI (alcohol)
• Robert Vandermarkt, 100 block Bates Street, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Bobby Boone Jr., 25000 block Ridge Road, Elkmont, nonsupport of a child
• Jamie Killen, 700 block Cox Road, Anderson, DUI (alcohol)
• Nathan Rodriguez, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, two counts illegally carrying a concealed weapon
• Sarah Stewart, 29000 block Alabama 99, Lester, chemical endangerment of a child
• Michael Vance, 700 block Clinton Street South, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Lauren Wolper, 26000 block Alabama 251, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree assault)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Clothes valued at $89 stolen Nov. 24, 20000 block Huber Road
• ATHENS — Dawn dish soap valued at $20, toys valued at $50 and food valued at $100 stolen Nov. 27, 25000 block Beatline Road
• ATHENS — Phillips 4305A plow valued at $50,000 stolen Nov. 27, Quinn Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Duane Lee Merrell, 52, fourth-degree theft
• Sacha Jean Johnson, 45, public intoxication
• Nancy Wilburn Greene, 58, fourth-degree theft of property
• Gary Eugene Jones, 58, driving while license revoked
• Jamie Lynn Killen, 47, DUI (alcohol)
• Dakota Jarquez Jefferson, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed pistol without a permit and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Danny Joe McCown, 64, disorderly conduct
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Alabama plate valued at $25 stolen Nov. 27, 15000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Purse valued at $50 stolen Nov. 27, 500 block Elkton Street
• ATHENS — Damage to visor over front windshield of Dodge RAM Longhorn truck valued at $800 reported Nov. 28, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.