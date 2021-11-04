County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Colt Mustang .380 pistol valued at $900 stolen Oct. 10, 19000 block Alabama 127

• ATHENS — Gas valued at $34 stolen Nov. 1, 20000 block Alabama 127'

• ELKMONT — Copper wire valued at $500 stolen between Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 26000 block Mooresville Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you