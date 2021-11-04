County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Colt Mustang .380 pistol valued at $900 stolen Oct. 10, 19000 block Alabama 127
• ATHENS — Gas valued at $34 stolen Nov. 1, 20000 block Alabama 127'
• ELKMONT — Copper wire valued at $500 stolen between Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 26000 block Mooresville Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.