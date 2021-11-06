County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Friday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• LESTER — Great Expectations LVP flooring valued at $1,400 stolen between Oct. 30-Nov. 3, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
• ARDMORE — Playstation 3 valued at $150 and red Craftsman tool box valued at $300 stolen Nov. 4, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Mary Beth Ussery, 42, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, theft
• Lamar Wynn, 52, 500 block Executive Drive, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol)
• Michael Lewis Noel, 43, 300 block County Road 411, Town Creek, DUI (alcohol)
• Darren Boyd Deason, 56, 20000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, DUI (other substance)
• Colby Nathan Pinkerton, 35, 22000 block Slate Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Robert Micah Templeton, 62, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, theft, driving while license revoked, switched tag and operating a vehicle without insurance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.