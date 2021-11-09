County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Dehorner valued at $150 and two calf pullers valued at $500 stolen between May 5 and Nov. 5, 12000 block Friend Road
• ELKMONT — Impact air wrench valued at $75 stolen Oct. 31, 17000 block Coffman Road
• ATHENS — Samsung tablet valued at $390 and Sharp TV valued at $1,664 stolen Nov. 3, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• ATHENS — Xbox valued at $480 and Playstation 4 valued at $780 stolen Nov. 4, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• ATHENS — ASUS laptop valued at $2,800, passport of unknown value, camera valued at $50, Apple iPhone 12 valued at $700, Social Security card of unknown value and keys valued at $5 stolen between Oct. 23-Nov. 5, 19000 block Airfield Street
• ATHENS — Red Honda pressure washer valued at $200 stolen Nov. 6, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
• ATHENS — Ruger rifle valued at $1,200, .410 Stevens 555 shotgun valued at $700, Yildiz SPZ 12 gauge shotgun valued at $500, Tri Star 2 gauge shotgun valued at $300, Harrington and Richardson ND/722 12 gauge shotgun valued at $300, Remington 1100 16 gauge shotgun valued at $600, Remington 1100 12 gauge shotgun valued at $500, Remington .300 rifle valued at $600, 50 cal muzzle loader valued at $400, U.S. currency valued at $400, Diamond crossbow valued at $250, arrows valued at $400. Sears 12 gauge shotgun valued at $300, Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun valued at $400, two Remington .270 rifles valued at $1,100, Mossburg .22 pistol valued at $200, .22 rifle and pellet rifle of unknown value, ammunition valued at $600, copper wire valued at $500 and Moultrie 600 camera valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 6-7, 13000 block Quinn Road
• ELKMONT — Craftsman staple gun valued at $100, Rigid staple gun valued at $150, Bostitch nail gun valued at $200 and Craftsman nail gun valued at $150 stolen between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Melissa Ann Fuller, 41, probation revocation
• Ira Sentell Miller, 41, third-degree criminal trespass
• John Nicholas Shelton, 25, fourth-degree theft
• George Lee Johnson, 59, SORNA violation, identification requirements
• Justin Dewayne Robinson, 23, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and possession of a controlled substance
• Randolph Lewis Thompson, 59, open container and driving without a license
• Christopher Ryan Shull, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
• Randy Lynn Wallace, 58, DUI (alcohol)
• Ramon Yanes Rodriguez, 29, DUI (alcohol)
• Nathan Kane Powers, 21, illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Rumualdo Gomez, 38, DUI (alcohol)
• Tomas Lucia Perez, 41, DUI (alcohol)
• Quincy Oneal Benford, 48, DUI (alcohol)
• Victor Ascencio Nava, 30, DUI (alcohol)
• Crystal Kay Jackson, 46, possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — STRC 4x2 E Series catalytic converter valued at $500 stolen Nov. 5, 300 block U.S. 31 North
• ATHENS — Honda GCV HRX 217 push mower valued at $500 stolen Nov. 7, 500 block North Jefferson Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.