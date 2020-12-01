County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Johnny Travis Posey, 40, 14000 block Parker Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage
• Exzavier Reylee Eaton, 19, 1000 block Tommy Lane, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree criminal mischief
• Robert Preston Miller Jr., 38, 800 block Stanhope Drive, Huntsville, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Rebekah Marie Clemons, 28, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Casey Elizabeth Johnson, 30, 16000 block Jay Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Jimmy Darrell King, 53, third-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 42, 10000 block Segers Road, Madison, bond revoked on previous charges of three counts second-degree criminal trespass
• Edgar Raul Vasquez Tejero, 19, 800 block West Madison Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, ICE hold
• Scotty Wayne Bowman, 41, 28000 block Abby Lane, Anderson, extradition hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Black utility trailer valued at $2,500 stolen Nov. 25, 9000 block Holt Springer Road
• ATHENS — Red toolbox and tools valued at $450, battery charger valued at $50 and blankets of unknown value stolen Nov. 25, 11000 block Neely Road
• MADISON — Medications of unknown value stolen Nov. 25, 10000 block Burgreen Road
• ELKMONT — Red Suzuki SP500 dirt bike valued at $2,500 stolen between July 16 and July 17, 27000 block Miller Lane
• ATHENS — Unknown merchandise of unknown value and yellow Dollar General basket valued at $10 stolen Nov. 28, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — White 1994 Ford F150 valued at $1,500 and Glock G43 pistol valued at $700 stolen Nov. 28, 15000 block Huntsville-Brownsferry Road
• ATHENS — Car tag of unknown value stolen between Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ELKMONT — Red Igloo cooler valued at $10 and eggs valued at $10 stolen Nov. 27, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $950 stolen between Nov. 18 and Nov. 29, 19000 block East Limestone Road
• ELKMONT — Car tag valued at $50 stolen between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 21000 block Alabama 99
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
