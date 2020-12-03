County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jacob Thomas Beam, 38, 18000 block Tillman Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances) and possession of a controlled substance
• James Christopher Smith, 31, 28000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft
• Christian White Brown, 45, 2000 block Southwest Rockhouse Road, Madison, non-support, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
• John Joseph Daniel Tomanio, 27, 10 block Village Park Drive, Fayetteville, Tennessee, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — 6x14 utility trailer valued at $1,200 stolen between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30, 25000 block Bethel Road
• ELKMONT — 24-foot Louisville ladder valued at $140m 24-foot Mighty ladder valued at $120, jewelry valued at $2,300 and iPhone S7 cellphone valued at $600 stolen Nov. 21, 23000 block Norman Lane
• ARDMORE — Black Ironton generator valued at $400, Chicago miter saw valued at $130 and table saw valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 29000 block Old School House Road
• MADISON — Outbuilding valued at $1,500, three chicken coops valued at $700, storage container valued at $125, Black and Decker table saw valued at $150, Skil router and bits valued at $100, household items valued at $150, metal tools valued at $375, toys and children's books valued at $800, Power Wheels truck valued at $400, Disney Mickey Mouse electric car valued at $300, electric four wheeler valued at $75, children's clothing valued at $600, Yard Machine riding lawnmower valued at $300 and feed container valued at $125 stolen between Oct. 18 and Dec. 1, 12000 block Dickens Lane
• ATHENS — Samsung 10E cellphone valued at $988 and Samsung A11 cellphone valued at $600 stolen between Nov. 22 and Nov. 24, 8000 block Snake Road
• ATHENS — Gray 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $4,000 stolen between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, 13000 block Buddy Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
