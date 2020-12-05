County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Jessica Brooke Newman, 26, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance, breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree burglary

• Connell Yarbrough, 57, 19000 block Lincoln Street, Tanner, harassment

• Tracy Alan Butler, 57, 17000 block Wells Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol), open container and failure to stop at a sign (Alabama State Troopers)

• Curtis Leo Moore, 42, 13000 block Stone Bluff Way, Athens, grand jury indictment for domestic violence-strangulation

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

