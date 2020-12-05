County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Jessica Brooke Newman, 26, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance, breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree burglary
• Connell Yarbrough, 57, 19000 block Lincoln Street, Tanner, harassment
• Tracy Alan Butler, 57, 17000 block Wells Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol), open container and failure to stop at a sign (Alabama State Troopers)
• Curtis Leo Moore, 42, 13000 block Stone Bluff Way, Athens, grand jury indictment for domestic violence-strangulation
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.