County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 44, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, making a false report to law enforcement
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.
• ATHENS — Canik SF Elite 9 mm pistol valued at $429, Yildz SPZ 12 gauge shotgun valued at $500, Remington 710 .243 rifle valued at $400, Savage 16 gauge shotgun valued at $300 and Mossburg 12 gauge shotgun valued at $835 stolen between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 13000 block Buddy Drive
• ATHENS — Three pairs of Minecraft children's underwear valued at $30 stolen Dec. 2, 16000 block American Way
• LESTER — U.S. currency valued at $430 stolen Dec. 4, 10000 block West Schoolhouse Road
• ELKMONT — Medications of unknown value stolen Dec. 5, 25000 block Mealer Lane
• MADISON — Four pairs of Nike Jordan shoes valued at $760 and black book bag valued at $30 stolen between Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, 29000 block Anna Circle
• ELKMONT — Hart impact drill valued at $50, Hart drill valued at $50, three toolboxes with tools valued at $350, iPhone 11 Pro cellphone valued at $1,200, Alvantage unemployment card of unknown value, Graco Magnum paint sprayer valued at $500, clothing valued at $1,000, three pairs Nike Air Max shoes valued at $600 and Alabama car tag valued at $40 stolen between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5, 23000 block Fain Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.