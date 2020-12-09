County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Andrea Susanne Wilbanks, 27, 18000 block Dement Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for third-degree theft of lost property
• Debby Ann Hopkins, 45, 25000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Brandon Shane Mitchell, 42, Bay Village Drive, Athens, breaking and entering a vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
• ATHENS — Samsung cellphone valued at $1,000 stolen between Dec. 5 and Dec. 7, 22000 block Slate Road
• ARDMORE — Hoyt Spyder compound bow valued at $1,400 stolen Dec. 7, 29000 block Stateline Road East
• MADISON — Springfield XDS45 .45 pistol valued at $750 stolen between Dec. 5 and Dec. 7, 13000 block Dickens Lane
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Christian Rae Mace, 30, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, theft of property
• Carl Wayne Lucas, 34, 10000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, two counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
ATHENS — License plate valued at $50 stolen Dec. 5, 1000 block U.S. 72
