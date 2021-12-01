County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Seth Bond, 1100 block Bluff City Road, Somerville, breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft
• Kylie Collins, 19000 block Watson Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
• Joshua Freeman, 2300 block Southwest Cleveland Avenue, Decatur, fourth-degree theft
• Patrick Johnson, 100 block Whaley Avenue, Hanceville, third-degree criminal mischief
• John Kelley, 100 block Harold Drive, Decatur, speeding and driving while license revoked
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Mac cutting tool valued at $350, Mac metal break valued at $1,900 and Mac sidewinder valued at $350 stolen Nov. 28, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive
• ATHENS — Orange 1983 Yanmar 23 hp tractor valued at $3,000 stolen between Oct 15-Nov. 29, 21000 block Bean Road West
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Kristy Lynn Nash, 49, shoplifting
• Rocio Vega Labra, 29, third-degree assault
• Nancy Wilburn Greene, 58, fourth-degree theft
• Danny Joe McCown, 64, disorderly conduct
• Gracelyn Emerald Pugh-Miller, 18, second-degree possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct
• Elizabeth Kirstie Hale, 24, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.