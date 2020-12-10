County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Pamela Renee Middlebrooks, 40, 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for second-degree promoting prison contraband possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brandon Ladell Wayne Richardson, 24, 3000 block Avalon Lake Drive, Madison, first-degree theft
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property and obscuring identity of a vehicle
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 23000 block Saint John Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit card
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday:
• MADISON — Green Polaris Ranger 1000 valued at $8,000 stolen between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 3000 block Rockhouse Road
• ATHENS — Kannies cosmetics valued at $25 stolen Dec. 7, 16000 block American Way
• ELKMONT — Medications of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $30 stolen Dec. 8, Shipley Hollow Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
