County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Richard Anderson, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, third-degree theft
• Shawna Chambers, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Leslie Hinkle, 21000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Paul McBrayer, 1400 block East Elm Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• TANNER — Drill Master reciprocating saw valued at $100 stolen between Dec. 3-8, 24000 block North Gin Street
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Reanna Lemay Gatlin, 26, chemical endangerment of a child
• Richard Hosea Anderson, 45, third-degree theft of property
• Jesse James Savage, 43, attempting to elude
• Bralyn Christian Parham, 25, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Anthony Michael Weaver, 29, third-degree domestic violence
• Patrick Lee Bone, 38, first-degree theft
• Kyle Christopher Todd, 36, DUI (alcohol)
• Kayla Marie Howell, 33, driving while license suspended and switched tag
• Daniel Lee Lawler, 33, 17000 block Elles Drive, Athens, DUI (controlled substance)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Damage to Mack Terrapro mailbox stand valued at $25 reported Dec. 9, 100 block Debeth Plaza North
