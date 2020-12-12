County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Matthew Michael McGowan, 40, 100 block Bowling Lane, Harvest, bond revoke don previous charge of DUI (controlled substances)
• Stone Coleman Clark, 23, 100 block Bakerfield Road, Madison, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (Madison County Sheriff's Office)
• Meredith Tally Miller, 27, 13000 block Buddy Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent
• Alexandria Lynne Davis, 27, 7000 block South Fourth Street, Gadsden, DUI (controlled substances)
• Casey Wayne Anderson, 42, 300 block Bluff City Road, Somerville, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) domestic violence – strangulation
• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 24000 block Barnes Road, Ardmore, two counts third-degree burglary, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft and obscuring identity of vehicle
• Curtis Devoe Nichols, 48, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, sexual misconduct
• Christopher Lee Combs, 22, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Ruby Kelly Panter, 31, 2000 block Calumet Avenue Southeast, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) and reckless driving (Alabama State Troopers)
• Aaron Jade Brooks, 21, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jason Michael Shelton, 42, 25000 block Alabama 251, Toney, parole violation
• Johnnie Marshall Jr., 29, 2000 block Princeton Avenue, Decatur, first-degree robbery
• William Henry Caudle, 29, 2000 block Rockwell Road, Huntsville, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Sentry safe valued at $200, X-treme power box valued at $2,500 and red dolly valued at $50 stolen between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Snap On tools valued at $720 stolen Dec. 10, 28000 block Thach Road
• ATHENS — Two mufflers valued at $2,000 stolen between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10, 24000 block Flanagan Road
• ATHENS — U.S. valued at $80 stolen Dec. 9, 19000 block Airfield Street
• ATHENS — Seadoo water ski valued at $3,000, hand tools valued at $400, five Husqvarna chainsaws valued at $4,200 and Stanley LR88 pole saw valued at $1,100 stolen between Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, 12000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Kyle Andre House, 31, third-degree criminal trespass
• Ashley Nicole Moudy, 31, public intoxication
• Hillary Nicole Williams, 41, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• ATHENS — License plate valued at $150 reported stolen Dec. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — SCCY CPX-2 pistol valued at $274.90 reported stolen Dec. 10, 200 block Campbell Drive
