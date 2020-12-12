County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Matthew Michael McGowan, 40, 100 block Bowling Lane, Harvest, bond revoke don previous charge of DUI (controlled substances)

• Stone Coleman Clark, 23, 100 block Bakerfield Road, Madison, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

• Meredith Tally Miller, 27, 13000 block Buddy Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent

• Alexandria Lynne Davis, 27, 7000 block South Fourth Street, Gadsden, DUI (controlled substances)

• Casey Wayne Anderson, 42, 300 block Bluff City Road, Somerville, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) domestic violence – strangulation

• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 24000 block Barnes Road, Ardmore, two counts third-degree burglary, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft and obscuring identity of vehicle

• Curtis Devoe Nichols, 48, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, sexual misconduct

• Christopher Lee Combs, 22, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft

• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Ruby Kelly Panter, 31, 2000 block Calumet Avenue Southeast, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) and reckless driving (Alabama State Troopers)

• Aaron Jade Brooks, 21, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jason Michael Shelton, 42, 25000 block Alabama 251, Toney, parole violation

• Johnnie Marshall Jr., 29, 2000 block Princeton Avenue, Decatur, first-degree robbery

• William Henry Caudle, 29, 2000 block Rockwell Road, Huntsville, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Sentry safe valued at $200, X-treme power box valued at $2,500 and red dolly valued at $50 stolen between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, 14000 block Mooresville Road

• ATHENS — Snap On tools valued at $720 stolen Dec. 10, 28000 block Thach Road

• ATHENS — Two mufflers valued at $2,000 stolen between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10, 24000 block Flanagan Road

• ATHENS — U.S. valued at $80 stolen Dec. 9, 19000 block Airfield Street

• ATHENS — Seadoo water ski valued at $3,000, hand tools valued at $400, five Husqvarna chainsaws valued at $4,200 and Stanley LR88 pole saw valued at $1,100 stolen between Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, 12000 block U.S. 72

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Kyle Andre House, 31, third-degree criminal trespass

• Ashley Nicole Moudy, 31, public intoxication

• Hillary Nicole Williams, 41, DUI (alcohol)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• ATHENS — License plate valued at $150 reported stolen Dec. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• ATHENS — SCCY CPX-2 pistol valued at $274.90 reported stolen Dec. 10, 200 block Campbell Drive

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you