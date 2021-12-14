County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Teresa Adams, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Terrance Hobbs, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue, Athens, illegal possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana
• Lisa Jones, 200 block W.C. Handy Place, Florence, third-degree theft
• Brittany Rouse, 1000 block Washington Street West, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jose Sanchez, 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Kaleb White, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Curtis Lankford, 3000 block County Road 1809, Japa, possession of a controlled substance
• Hunter Rose, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, domestic violence (strangulation), first-degree rape and second-degree domestic violence (second-degree assault)
• Jesse Savage, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, Athens, disorderly conduct and public intoxication
• Danielle Shores, 27000 block McLemore Circle, Harvest, terrorist threat
• Trevin Troupe, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, second-degree burglary
• Ignacio Vega, 9900 block Lucas Ferry Road, Tanner, driving without a license, speeding and switched tag
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol valued at $400 stolen between Dec. 9-10, 17000 block Blackburn Road
• MADISON — Package of clothing valued at $120 stolen Dec. 7, 13000 block Virginia Court
• TANNER — Package of Bath and Body Works and work items valued at $155 stolen Dec. 7, 8000 block U.S. 31
• ATHENS — Hewlitt Packard laptop and bag valued at $106 and brown Burberry purse valued at $50 stolen Dec. 10, 12000 block Carriage Park Lane
• ATHENS — iPhone 12 cellphone valued at $760 stolen between Dec. 8-11, 15000 block Elk River Mills Road
• ATHENS — Camo blind valued at $200, camo chair valued at $200 and two game cameras valued at $240 stolen between Aug. 12 and Dec. 12, 18000 block Crosskey Road
• ATHENS — Three debit cards of unknown value stolen Dec. 12, 28000 block Glover Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
