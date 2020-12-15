County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Nicholas Clayton Crocker, 18, 23000 block Piney Creek Drive, Athens, DUI (combined substances)
• Derek Lee Butts, 30, 5000 block Henry Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jeremy Oneil Townsend, 33, 20000 block Green Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ricky Lee Haggermaker Jr., 31, 9000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christian Rae Mace, 30, 22000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Bobbie Kay Willard, 29, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jeffery Joe Wilburn, 42, 27000 block Shannon Road, Ardmore, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• Austin Trey Powers, 24, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, attempting to elude and resisting arrest
• Jose Alejando Escobar, 23, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT —Green toolbox valued at $5 stolen Dec. 11, 20000 block New Garden Road
• ATHENS — Black 2005 Chevy Silverado valued at $5,000 stolen between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, 14000 block Bay Hill Avenue
• ATHENS — Vehicle radio of unknown value stolen between Dec. 11 and Dec. 14, 12000 block Sommers Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
